Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,156 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WNC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

