Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,620 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of BDN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

