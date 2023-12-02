Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 204,342 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 252.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,342 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of DISH Network worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $3.92 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

