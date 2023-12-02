Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

