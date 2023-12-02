Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.87 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,148 shares of company stock worth $211,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.