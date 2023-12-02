Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,233 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

