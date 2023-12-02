Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 309,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 287,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.60 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

