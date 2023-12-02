Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Forbion European Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

FRBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.