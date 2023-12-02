Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

RH Trading Up 5.4 %

RH opened at $284.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.