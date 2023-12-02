Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,641.75 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,577.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,519.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

