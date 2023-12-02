Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $296.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

