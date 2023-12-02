Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

OSIS stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,017 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

