1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,999 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $980.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.46. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

