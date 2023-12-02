1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

