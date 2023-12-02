Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 57.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 28.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

