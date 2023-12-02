1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 170,500 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 267.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Burlington Stores worth $36,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $92,775,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $174.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

