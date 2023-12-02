Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $244,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.66. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

