CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of CAE worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,324,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.43 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

