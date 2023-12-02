Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

