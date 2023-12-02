Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDB opened at $10.70 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.