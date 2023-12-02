Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,355 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

