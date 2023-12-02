Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

