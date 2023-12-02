Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

