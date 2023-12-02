Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after buying an additional 316,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after buying an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,737,000 after buying an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 758,088 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

