Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 157.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

PRTS opened at $3.22 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

