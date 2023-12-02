Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

