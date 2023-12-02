Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 117.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 481,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 201,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 90.6% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 220,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 104,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

