Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 181,822 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,822 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sabre worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

