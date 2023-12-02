Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,774 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $45.94.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

