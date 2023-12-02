Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

