Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Zalatoris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zalatoris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition by 313.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zalatoris Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:TCOA opened at $10.64 on Friday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Zalatoris Acquisition Profile

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

