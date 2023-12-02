Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 470.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $496.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

