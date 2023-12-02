Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

