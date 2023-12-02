Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,705 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of PROG worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of PRG opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

