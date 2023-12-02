Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Orion worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Orion by 2,068.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Orion by 70.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OEC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 4.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

