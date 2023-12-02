Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Medpace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $287.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.