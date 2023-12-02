Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 29,315 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alarm.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

