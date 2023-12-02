38,718 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.