Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

