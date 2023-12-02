Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,477 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 81,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $20.00 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 138.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on OCSL

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.