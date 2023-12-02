48,084 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

