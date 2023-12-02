Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,615 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in FormFactor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after buying an additional 303,681 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -416.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

