Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE OMI opened at $21.64 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock worth $774,224. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

