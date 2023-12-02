BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

