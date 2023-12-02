Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $685.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $685.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

