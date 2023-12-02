SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

AOR opened at $51.86 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

