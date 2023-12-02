BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,702,000 after purchasing an additional 746,789 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

