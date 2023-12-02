SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.