S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $422.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average of $385.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

