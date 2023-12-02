Natixis Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 61,138.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

